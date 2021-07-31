Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $627,000. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 73,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $403.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $393.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $295.04 and a 12 month high of $406.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

