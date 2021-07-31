Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Kennicott Capital Management LLC

Kennicott Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.5% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $55,000.

VBK traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $285.94. 224,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,830. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $204.32 and a 52-week high of $304.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $282.87.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

