Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock remained flat at $$61.53 during mid-day trading on Friday. 660,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,984. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $62.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.49.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

