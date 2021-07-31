VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,220 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $12,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 347.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of SMH opened at $263.14 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.57 and a fifty-two week high of $263.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.20.

