VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) Stake Trimmed by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,512 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,574,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $509,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $868,000.

HAP opened at $45.71 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $31.46 and a twelve month high of $49.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.44.

