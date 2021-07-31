Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CFO Sells $40,981.20 in Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $40,981.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,455.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
VNDA opened at $16.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $906.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.20. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $21.86.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 44,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 24,372 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 43,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 12,068 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,033,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,699,000 after purchasing an additional 218,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 47,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.
