Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CFO Sells $40,981.20 in Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $40,981.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,455.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

VNDA opened at $16.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $906.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.20. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $21.86.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VNDA shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 44,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 24,372 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 43,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 12,068 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,033,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,699,000 after purchasing an additional 218,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 47,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.