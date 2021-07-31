Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Raised to $92.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VLO. cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,587,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,000. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.48.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,922 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,992,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,705,000 after acquiring an additional 173,888 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,121,000 after acquiring an additional 18,290 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,561,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,604,000 after buying an additional 45,107 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

