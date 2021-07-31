Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Trading Up 10.8%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) was up 10.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60. Approximately 47,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 12,086,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.
The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82.
Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.48 million during the quarter.
About Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)
Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.
