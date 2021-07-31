Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Trading Up 10.8%

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) was up 10.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60. Approximately 47,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 12,086,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.48 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UXIN. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uxin in the 1st quarter worth about $9,445,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uxin in the 1st quarter worth about $2,422,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Uxin by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,417,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 879,766 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Uxin by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 576,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 376,080 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uxin by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 461,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 311,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.17% of the company’s stock.

About Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

