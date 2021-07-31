Utah Retirement Systems Sells 500 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 56.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 93.3% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 11,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LECO. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $139.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

