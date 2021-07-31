Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,600 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OGE. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $85,052,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $49,581,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $24,509,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 17.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,635,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,653,000 after purchasing an additional 548,483 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 117.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 947,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,655,000 after purchasing an additional 512,436 shares during the period. 63.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.11.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 77.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OGE shares. Barclays raised shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

