Utah Retirement Systems Sells 15,300 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 213,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47. The company has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on SIRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.59.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

