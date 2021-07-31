Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,100 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter worth $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Perrigo by 39.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 95.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Perrigo stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $55.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

