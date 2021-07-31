Utah Retirement Systems Sells 1,100 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 339,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,338,000 after purchasing an additional 19,768 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 74.3% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 250,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 106,831 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 148,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth about $1,445,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 35.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 27,674 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KNX opened at $49.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

KNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.73.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

