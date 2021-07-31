Utah Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CureVac by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,370,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,308,000 after buying an additional 102,290 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CureVac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,045,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CureVac by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,861,000. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,061,000. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVAC shares. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price target on CureVac and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CureVac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Bank of America lowered CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on CureVac in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Shares of CureVac stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. CureVac has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $151.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.41.

CureVac Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

