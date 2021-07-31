Utah Retirement Systems Buys 9,200 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 270.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Elastic were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $25,622.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,084,178.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $926,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,862 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Elastic in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.52.

NYSE ESTC opened at $148.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.19. Elastic has a 12 month low of $80.18 and a 12 month high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

