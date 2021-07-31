Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $11,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,068,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,397,473.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $11,580.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $11,840.00.

Shares of NASDAQ USIO opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Usio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.56 million, a PE ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.79.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Usio had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. Research analysts forecast that Usio, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Usio by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Usio in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Usio by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Usio by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Usio during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

