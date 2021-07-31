USDX Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 30th. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USDX Profile

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

