Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Announces $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the transportation company on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Universal Logistics has decreased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

NASDAQ ULH traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.05. The company had a trading volume of 47,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,588. The stock has a market cap of $620.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.51. Universal Logistics has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $27.95.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 4.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Logistics will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, Director Matthew T. Moroun acquired 417,757 shares of Universal Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,772,897.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,302,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,357,456. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.