Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.750-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

UVE traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $14.16. 190,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,198. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Universal Insurance has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $20.85.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $262.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.49 million. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 2.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -71.11%.

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $280,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,498,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,025,792.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

