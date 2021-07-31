United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Increased to $268.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $267.00 to $268.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $301.69.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals stock opened at $329.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $317.34. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $151.41 and a 1-year high of $354.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.05.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 21.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.