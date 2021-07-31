United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Increased to $268.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $267.00 to $268.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.
URI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $301.69.
United Rentals stock opened at $329.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $317.34. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $151.41 and a 1-year high of $354.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.05.
In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.
United Rentals Company Profile
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
