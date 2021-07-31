United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Fire Group, Inc. is engaged in the business of writing property, casualty, and life insurances. The Company’s products include commercial insurance, personal insurance, life insurance and surety bonds. It also underwrites and brokers a limited amount of excess and surplus lines insurance. United Fire Group, Inc. is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. “

Get United Fire Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sidoti raised United Fire Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th.

NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.64 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41. United Fire Group has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $36.40.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.30 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Fire Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is -20.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 8,590.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Fire Group (UFCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.