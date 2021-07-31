Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Receives $37.27 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.27.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lowered Uniper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Uniper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.27 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNPRF remained flat at $$38.75 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.96. Uniper has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $38.75.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

