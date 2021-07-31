UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Receives $20.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

UMH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

In other UMH Properties news, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 6,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $127,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 143 shares of company stock worth $3,011. 10.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 312,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $982,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in UMH Properties by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH remained flat at $$23.28 during midday trading on Wednesday. 144,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,573. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.30.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 48.77%. As a group, analysts predict that UMH Properties will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

