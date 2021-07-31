UBS Group Reiterates €13.00 Price Target for ENI (ETR:ENI)

UBS Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €11.43 ($13.45).

Get ENI alerts:

ENI opened at €10.03 ($11.80) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion and a PE ratio of -7.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.21. ENI has a one year low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a one year high of €10.81 ($12.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.