UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000.

CSF opened at $60.10 on Friday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $38.69 and a one year high of $62.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

