UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Position in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQE)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQE) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.24% of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.37. Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $32.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLQE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQE).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.