UBS Group AG Purchases 1,841 Shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Macatawa Bank were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCBC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Macatawa Bank by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,824,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,156,000 after acquiring an additional 158,713 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Macatawa Bank by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 96,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 20,434 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Macatawa Bank by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Shares of Macatawa Bank stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $284.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.87. Macatawa Bank Co. has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $10.66.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 35.41%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th.

Macatawa Bank Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.