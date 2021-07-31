UBS Group AG Makes New Investment in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 189.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000.

Get Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDMO opened at $49.73 on Friday. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $50.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.