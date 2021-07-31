UBS Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Asure Software were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Asure Software by 524.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 54,608 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Asure Software by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Asure Software by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Asure Software by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Asure Software by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 598,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 103,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASUR stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Asure Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $9.52.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 million. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 24.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Asure Software news, Director William Carl Drew purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at $302,894.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

