UBS Group AG Increases Position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 297.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Greg Sigrist purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.35 per share, with a total value of $98,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $64,470.75. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of MCB stock opened at $71.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $72.54. The company has a market cap of $592.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

