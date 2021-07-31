UBS Group AG Grows Stock Position in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROSC)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROSC) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.66% of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.97. Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $40.31.

