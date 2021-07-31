UBS Group AG Acquires 1,045 Shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN) by 146.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.32% of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JMIN. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF by 333.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 28,855 shares during the period.

Shares of JMIN stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. JPMorgan US Minimum Volatility ETF has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $36.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.44.

