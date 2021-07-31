U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Issues Earnings Results

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The mining company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 7.71%.

Shares of NYSE:SLCA traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 997,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,415. The company has a market cap of $750.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.35. U.S. Silica has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

In other U.S. Silica news, Director William Jennings Kacal acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $316,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 199,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,666.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 47,000 shares of company stock worth $489,250. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SLCA shares. Barclays cut U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Silica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

