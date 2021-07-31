U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.45. U.S. Gold shares last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 19,124 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on USAU. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Gold from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on U.S. Gold from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAU. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in U.S. Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Gold by 45.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold during the first quarter valued at about $405,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU)

U.S. Gold Corp. focuses gold exploration and development company. It holds interest in the CK Gold Project located in Southeast Wyoming. The company also has internets in the Keystone and Maggie Creek exploration properties located on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada, as well as the Challis Gold Project located in Idaho.

