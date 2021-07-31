Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.700-$6.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.54 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.

TYL stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $492.64. 133,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,222. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $449.49. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $319.58 and a one year high of $498.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $492.56 price target (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $497.40.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total transaction of $6,926,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 58,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,121,492.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,527 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,271 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

