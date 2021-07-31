Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $497.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,313,365.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,527 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,271 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $492.64. 134,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,852. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $449.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.43 and a beta of 0.58. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $319.58 and a 1 year high of $498.98.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

