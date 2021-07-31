Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Sells $2,280,912.75 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider William Banyai sold 19,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $2,280,912.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total value of $2,293,600.00.

On Friday, May 21st, William Banyai sold 20,275 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $1,947,616.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.15. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $214.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $1,913,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 36.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $922,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 30.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.