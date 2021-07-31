Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. Twilio updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.170-$-0.140 EPS.

Shares of TWLO traded down $18.61 on Friday, reaching $373.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,901,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,198. The stock has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $365.12. Twilio has a twelve month low of $216.23 and a twelve month high of $457.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWLO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.38.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total value of $510,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total value of $17,780,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,461 shares of company stock worth $48,309,721. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

