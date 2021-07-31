Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$19.58. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at C$19.22, with a volume of 177,031 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of C$4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 5.58.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$666.81 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 1.0499999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jo-Anne Dudley bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$22.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,298.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,298.86.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

