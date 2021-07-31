Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the June 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of TMPM opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.79. Turmeric Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $11.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMPM. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Turmeric Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,397,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Turmeric Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,144,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Turmeric Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,399,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Turmeric Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Turmeric Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

