Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 22,463 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 22,463 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 38,334 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 791,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,718,000 after purchasing an additional 257,865 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2,353.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 315,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,227,000 after acquiring an additional 302,595 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,378 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBC opened at $45.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.21. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.13.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

