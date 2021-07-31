Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 5,493 iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 134.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 498,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,175,000 after acquiring an additional 285,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,010,000 after acquiring an additional 21,702 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at $904,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 87.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $51.12 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.71 and a 1-year high of $286.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

IRTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, cut iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

