Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth about $1,578,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth about $3,573,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth about $1,131,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $655,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.69. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $26.31.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

