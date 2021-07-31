Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $838,000 in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HRTX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after buying an additional 10,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HRTX opened at $12.36 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $22.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.15.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.23% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

