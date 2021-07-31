Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $805,000 in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth $596,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 229.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 42,022 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth $445,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 30.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 574,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,946,000 after buying an additional 135,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $49.13 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $61.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $899,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at $7,868,881.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,945 shares of company stock valued at $950,540. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

