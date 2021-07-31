Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $877,000 Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

WST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $411.73 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $413.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $359.92.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. Research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

