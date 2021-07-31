Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 9,103 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 75.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $46.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.15. The company has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $141,849.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 174,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,729.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $8,727,189.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,371,893.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 516,674 shares of company stock worth $22,506,635 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.