TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRxADE HEALTH INC. is a health services IT company focused on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. TRxADE HEALTH INC., formerly known as TRxADE Group Inc., is based in TAMPA, FL. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered TRxADE HEALTH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

NASDAQ:MEDS opened at $4.97 on Thursday. TRxADE HEALTH has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.86.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 35.59% and a negative net margin of 18.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TRxADE HEALTH stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) by 120.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of TRxADE HEALTH worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

About TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

