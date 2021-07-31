TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 354,600 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the June 30th total of 232,300 shares. Currently, 11.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDS remained flat at $$4.97 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 134,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,228. TRxADE HEALTH has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.86.

Get TRxADE HEALTH alerts:

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 40.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) by 176.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.37% of TRxADE HEALTH worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 13.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered TRxADE HEALTH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TRxADE HEALTH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

About TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TRxADE HEALTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRxADE HEALTH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.