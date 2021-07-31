Truist Raises Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $87.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price target raised by Truist from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on BYD. TheStreet raised Boyd Gaming from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.38.
Shares of BYD opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $71.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.83.
In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $1,587,305.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,022,980.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806 in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 240.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 253.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.
Boyd Gaming Company Profile
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
