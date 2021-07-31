Truist Raises Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $87.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price target raised by Truist from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BYD. TheStreet raised Boyd Gaming from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.38.

Shares of BYD opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $71.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.83.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $1,587,305.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,022,980.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806 in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 240.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 253.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

